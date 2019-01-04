GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Students at Grandview High School are returning to school this week with new security features.
Nearly 140 new cameras were installed over the winter break replacing the old system that was more than 15 years old.
These are ‘high tech’ cameras that have been installed both inside and outside of the school.
Its advantage is that it’s one camera but gives multiple angles by housing four other cameras inside.
They all can zoom in on faces, and objects and are equipped with sensors that detect movement.
Some of which even have 360 degree capabilities to provide better angles.
The cameras are recording areas like the parking lot, every hallway inside of the school and even the football stadium.
Superintendent, Kenny Rodrequez says school leaders constantly work with the local police department, fire department and the city to re-evaluate how to make sure the school is safe.
“There’s always things we need to be looking at, there’s never any perfect system,” Rodrequez said. “Every person that I’ve talked to, every Superintendent that’s had to go through an unfortunate situation they felt prepared. Then something happens and they realize that there was a gap in their system and they didn’t realize it. So, you’re constantly learning from other people, you’re looking at the national trends.”
About $500,000 is being spent on the upgrades.
It’s paid for by a bond issue approved by voters in 2016.
