GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – One man has died after being shot in Grandview Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Grandview police received a 911 call for a reported man who had been shot and was laying outside of a residence in the 1000 block of Pinkston Street.

An ambulance was dispatched and transported the 38-year-old victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Grandview detectives are currently investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

