GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – A woman has died after being ejected from a vehicle in Grandview.
Grandview police identified the woman as Robin Colbert, 34, from Kansas City.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the I-49 southbound exit to Main Street.
The vehicle was headed south and taking the exit when it lost control, went across West Outer Road, and ejected Colbert.
Colbert was taken to the hospital for critical injuries and died there.
Police said that speed was a contributing factor and they are still investigating.
