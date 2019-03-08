JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Grandview man was sentenced to six years in prison for spraying gunshots in Westport last summer and injuring two people.
Davontae McCutchen, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest.
A Jackson County judge sentenced McCutchen to six years in prison on each assault conviction and four years on the resisting arrest conviction. He set all the sentences to run concurrently.
According to court records, a Kansas City police officer who was working off-duty in Westport in July of 2018 saw McCutchen draw a gun from his waistband and fire in the direction of a crowd of people. Two people were injured.
The officers pursued the defendant on foot and took him into custody. The gun fell on the ground and was reported to have been stolen from a car in Kansas City in 2016.
