Grandview man rescued after falling in lake

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – A Grandview man in receiving medical attention after rescue crews pulled him from a lake Thursday morning.
Crews responded to the scene in the 800 block of Lakeview Drive shortly after 10 a.m.
According to police officials at the scene, the man was out walking when he somehow ended up in the water behind an apartment.
The emergency crews were able to retrieve the man from the water and performed CPR.
Medical personnel rushed the man to an area hospital, but there has been no further update on his condition.
Officers are on the scene investigating, but initial reports do not indicate any foul play in the incident.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
