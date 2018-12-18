Grandview elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A Grandview elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Ellen DeBose is a second-grade teacher at Butcher-Greene Elementary School.
DeBose received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Lisa Wingfield.
"Ellen DeBose celebrated a birthday in September. On her FaceBook page, she asked for her friends to consider donating $9. Each month she sends home a Scholastic Book flier, but sadly most families cannot afford to purchase books. Scholastic sells books for $1 each. If she had $9 per student, she could buy them one new book per month during the school year. She knows that many of her students do not have books in their homes. She wants to put books in then hands and homes of her students. She really wants her students to Read to Achieve," Wingfield said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
