KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – For most of us, the 4th of July is about the Declaration of Independence signed 243 years ago.
But for one local member of the Air force and her family, it’s also about what happened 75 years ago today during World War II.
In 1944, Charlie Walje was on the Pacific Island of Saipan fighting the Japanese. “I landed there July 4 of ‘44,” he said.
His daughter, Debbie Garcia, knew little about all that until a few months ago. “He was a quiet man when it came to the war,” she said. “He didn’t talk about all these things.”
He started opening up after he turned 95 in April.
“Somebody had a foxhole in the sand,” he recalled. “I made it a little deeper and I could hear shells all night long going overhead.”
“He said his welcoming committee were planes and bombs going overhead and he had real fireworks provided by the United States government,” Garcia said.
Seventy-five years later, his granddaughter was in Saipan watching fireworks.
Master Sgt. Angela McKensie was born on the 4th of July and decided this birthday would be about her grandpa.
“I wanted to just honor, just to be here and experience it and to show him again,” McKensie said.
She went to memorials for U.S. soldiers and places her grandfather talked about. She placed a flag on the beach where he landed.
McKensie’s tour of duty with the Air Force was in Kosovo.
“The battle of Saipan is basically a forgotten but important battle,” McKensie said.
She was excited to show her grandfather what’s in Saipan now.
“They were going to video chat with each other and he was so looking forward to seeing her over there,” Garcia said.
However, he never got to. He was buried in Pleasanton, Kansas, seven days ago.
Angela was presented with the flag from his casket. She was reminded of his sacrifice; he was serving in Saipan when his father died.
“They would not let him come home and that always left a bitter feeling for his whole entire life,” Garcia explained.
The fighting ended just five days after he arrived. He gathered seashells there to take back to Kansas.
Angela brought them back to his old battleground and left them to go back into the sea.
“Up until his final days, he kept talking about his time here in Saipan, what he went through, what he saw,” McKensie said. “I know definitely that he’s watching from above.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.