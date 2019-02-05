GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- There were three words KCTV5 kept hearing over and over again Tuesday, “get, well, soon.”
Students at Matthews Elementary in Grain Velley wrote cards to their PE teacher, Mrs. Carla Purkey.
She is now recovering on the fifth floor of Research Medical Center after a driver crossed the median and hit her and her daughter head on.
“There was a truck that started to go over the line and they just kept coming,” Purkey said.
Purkey is recounting the moments that could have changed everything.
“There was no shoulder and I tried to slow down but I knew they were going to hit us head on and then we flipped over,” Purkey explained.
Wedged in a ditch, unable to move her leg and struggling to get her daughter’s seatbelt off of her. Purkey says she’s lucky to be alive.
“I just tried to be calm and talk to her. I knew my leg was broken, like immediately I knew my leg was broken,” Purkey voiced.
Purkey was taking her 18-year-old daughter Savannah back to school in Warrensburg late Sunday night when the accident happened.
“She fell on my shoulder and she stayed there until the ambulance came,” stated Purkey.
The hardest part now is that Savannah is at a different hospital. Purkey tells KCTV5 she has a subdermal hematoma, a brain bleed and a bruised lung.
Purkey is pretty banged up too. She will need surgery on her leg and her hand is broken in three places and she has two broken toes.
But even in this kind of pain, she was still working.
“Letting the principals know I needed a sub, already doing your lesson plans, ya I was stuck in the ER so I thought I’d better finish that,” Purkey said.
But this doesn’t surprise anyone back at Matthews Elementary where she has been a PE teacher for 22 years.
“She just is always on the go this is killing her because she can’t sit still I mean she requires very little sleep,” Kelly Allen, who is a teacher at Matthews Elementary, said.
Her friends and co-workers said her shoes are hard to fill.
“She’d do anything for you. She kind of runs the school, she knows how to fix everything. It’s amazing to watch her with the kids,” Allen voiced.
The elementary kid’s miss her already.
“Get better soon coach Purkey. We all want you back at teaching praying for you praying for you love (sic),” said Landry Lyford, who is in 3rd grade at Matthews Elementary.
They wrote cards and KCTV5 gave her a message at the hospital.
“Oh that’s so sweet,” Purkey voiced.
Doctors tell Purkey they are waiting on swelling to go down before they can do surgery on her leg.
That may happen by Friday otherwise she will have to wait until next week.
She’s hoping her daughter Savannah can also get out of the hospital by the end of the week. But right now, she remains in the ICU at Centerpoint.
