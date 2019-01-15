GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) – As the historic federal government shutdown continues to drag on, federal employees living in Grain Valley will see help with one of their expenses.
Mayor Michael Todd proposed a relief plan at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting that would allowed furloughed government workers to put their water and sewer accounts in deferment.
Under the proposal, account holders with a current federal employee ID could move their accounts into deferment until the end of the shutdown or a maximum of six months, whichever is shorter.
No late fees of penalties would accrue during the deferment, and when the deferment is over, the account holder would have 30 days to bring the balance due or set up a repayment plan.
The plan was passed unanimously by the board and will be immediately implemented by the city finance and administration departments.
“The bottom line to this program is despite our differences, political beliefs or level of government, all public servants work to ensure the quality of life remains uninterrupted within our expected level of service,” Todd said in a release. “It is because of that commitment to the public and each other, I feel it’s critical that we help each other, whenever it is possible.”
Grain Valley residents who qualify for the program can sign up by contacting the utility billing division in person at 711 Main Street or by calling 816-847-6280.
