Government shutdown could impact tax refunds

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We’re going on 17 days now of the government shutdown and with no end in sight, some are worried about what this means for tax returns.
Typically, the IRS does not issue tax refunds during a government shutdown, but the White House Monday said that’s changing this time around.
They say they will issue refunds but don’t hold your breath. There will, at the very least, be delays and a significant detail the IRS itself has not said whether it will be issuing refunds.
One out of every twelve IRS employees is still working during the shutdown. And a lot of people do count on refunds to pay off debt from the holidays, other bills and sometimes rent.
The IRS hasn’t announced when it will start accepting returns. There are a lot of questions tax professionals have for their clients about returns because they are new this year after the tax code overhaul.
The problem is, it’s hard to get guidance when nobody’s around to answer the phone.
"We have not had the opportunity to call the IRS and get a lot of information straightened out with a potential, a customer or also just trying to see what we need to prepare for as we're getting to this filing season,” said Brian Wendroff, CPA.
Of course, this is all just the collateral from the real problem, the government shutdown. We know Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjin Nielson, are both meeting with some members of congress.
Tuesday night, the president says he’s going to address the nation from the Oval Office. No word on exactly what he’ll say, but there’s no indication he’s willing to back down from his demand to fund construction of the border wall before signing off on a budget.
