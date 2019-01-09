JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The federal government shutdown has scrambled plans for the Missouri governor's annual prayer breakfast.
Department Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson had been scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Thursday event.
But a spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson confirmed Wednesday that Carson had canceled because of the shutdown affecting his agency. The governor's office says St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts will take Carson's place.
The breakfast typically draws hundreds of people and is hosted during the first week of the legislative session. Ticket proceeds benefit a leadership forum on faith and values for college students.
