KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A report details a case of elder abuse caught on camera. The family wanted to prove exactly what the conditions in a low-rated facility look like.
Nursing homes promise to care for older adults, but many in the metro are missing the mark. A Platte County man fell out of his bed in the middle of the night and the family said nurses yelled at him, instead of helping him.
That man’s family was so concerned about what was happening at Garden Valley Healthcare Center in Kansas City, they installed a hidden camera and captured a disturbing incident.
Centers for Medicaid and Medicare service investigated and released a 14-page report. It said a nurse, “discovered urine on the floor and said, ‘you got to knock this [***] off, all over the [***] ing floor.'”
And goes on to say, “you get down there, you will have to stay down there. I am not getting you back up. I do not give a damn.”
KCTV5 News called the nursing home and they directed us to their ownership company, Communicare.
Channel 5 tried getting a hold of the corporate office. All of their locations in Missouri were on the list.
You can check on any Medicare funded nursing facility online at any time. Type in the name of the facility and the rating is clearly listed at the top.
There are multiple community resources dedicated to ending elder abuse and KCTV5 News reached out to several of them. No one contacted Wednesday was able to go on camera.
Melody Elston is the Regional Ombudsman Program Director in Kansas City for the Mid-America Regional Council. She said long-term care facilities can earn poor ratings for a variety of service issues.
Healthcare officials investigate nursing homes for proper staffing and level of care, as food service and building maintenance.
Elston said there are ways to avoid problematic facilities when choosing a nursing home. She advised future residents to talk with current residents and their families about the care they receive.
Elston said to always look at referrals and find a place where friends and family can visit often.
