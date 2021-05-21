KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Gov. Mike Parson's office on Friday offered its first reaction to Kansas City's council approving two ordinances that change the way the Kansas City Police Department is funded.
The ordinance, city officials say, "reallocates" about $44 million in the police department's funding to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund.
About 22 percent of the budget would be moved to a separate fund.
"Governor Parson believes in law and order, which means there must be brave men and women in uniform willing to enforce the law and protect victims," Parson's spokesperson said in a statement. "It is imperative that communities support our law enforcement officers who risk their lives daily to keep Missourians safe. As violent crime continues to be a problem in Kansas City, any effort to defund the police is dangerous and irresponsible."
The council passing the ordinances prompted criticism locally and statewide.
Three legislators from the Northland have called for a special session in an effort to address the situation.
