KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has extended Missouri's State of Emergency concerning the COVID-19 recovery for the state.
The state of emergency will allow the state to use the Missouri National Guard and federal funding for COVID-19 response efforts.
“For over a year now, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight COVID-19, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Parson said. “We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time, and we must continue doing all that we can to support Missouri citizens, business, and communities throughout the recovery process.”
Parson said the extension will last through Aug. 31.
