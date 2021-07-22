SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved additional personnel and equipment to help Springfield, MO., and Greene County, MO., in their fight against COVID-19.
The city and county have been hit particularly hard by the Delta variant.
"Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible, and that has not changed," Parson said. "We are thankful for these medical professionals and the assistance they will provide in Southwest Missouri. We will continue to do all we can to support the Springfield area and surrounding communities as we experience this increase in COVID-19 spread."
Ambulance teams will arrive in Springfield on Friday. They will include 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike team leaders, and a one logistics specialist.
More information from the state:
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) arranged for the ambulance strike teams to support the area through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request. The State of Arkansas Division of Emergency Management is fulfilling the request. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of critical resources when needed. The teams would stay in Missouri for up to two weeks. The state has already made a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide similar teams if needed.
Additionally, the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team (MO DMAT-1) is now providing equipment and personnel and working with Jordan Valley Health Center and other health care facilities in the area to support a Monoclonal Antibody Centralized Infusion Center. The center is expected to begin receiving patients for therapy treatments on Friday, July 23. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization – if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.
The ambulance strike teams and monoclonal antibody infusion facility were part of a resource request made to the state of Missouri by Greene County on July 14.
