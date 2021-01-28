Missouri Gov. Mike Parson criticized members of the Missouri State Legislature that received a coronavirus vaccine shot.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson criticized members of the Missouri State Legislature that received a coronavirus vaccine shot.

On Wednesday, legislators and members of their staffs received initial doses that were intended for other state employees, a mistake that one lawmaker called “emblematic” of the problems that have dogged the vaccine rollout.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said she heard from a senator that shots would be available more broadly. She alerted other Democrats in an email that read, “Vaccines are currently at capitol plaza hotel for state employees. Must have employee ID.” The Missourian obtained the email from a staff member in the House.

Parson spoke about the matter at his press conference on Thursday.

"If you got a vaccine yesterday and you don't have underlying health conditions and you're under 65 years old and you used your position to be able to get a vaccine, that is totally uncalled for," Parson said. "And for the Minority Leader to come out and say there was confusion to try and cover up why they all ran over there and got a vaccine is totally inappropriate."

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.