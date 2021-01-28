KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson criticized members of the Missouri State Legislature that received a coronavirus vaccine shot.
On Wednesday, legislators and members of their staffs received initial doses that were intended for other state employees, a mistake that one lawmaker called “emblematic” of the problems that have dogged the vaccine rollout.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said she heard from a senator that shots would be available more broadly. She alerted other Democrats in an email that read, “Vaccines are currently at capitol plaza hotel for state employees. Must have employee ID.” The Missourian obtained the email from a staff member in the House.
Parson spoke about the matter at his press conference on Thursday.
"If you got a vaccine yesterday and you don't have underlying health conditions and you're under 65 years old and you used your position to be able to get a vaccine, that is totally uncalled for," Parson said. "And for the Minority Leader to come out and say there was confusion to try and cover up why they all ran over there and got a vaccine is totally inappropriate."
