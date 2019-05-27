JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As major flooding reaches more communities in Missouri and others continue to clean up tornado damage, Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday he had activated the Missouri National Guard.
Parson said the state remains under the threat of additional flooding and more severe storms this week.
“I have directed Major General Steve Danner to begin moving our Missouri Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to locations where they will support our ongoing flood fighting efforts,” Parson said. “Missouri has been battling historic flooding since March, which is depleting local resources, and now flooding conditions in many parts of the state are only getting worse.”
Guard units will be deployed to support Chariton County, by sandbagging to reinforce a stressed levee near Brunswick.
The Guard will also be staging and using high-water vehicles to support flood response operations.
