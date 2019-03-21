JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) – As flood waters continue to rise the in northwest corner of Missouri, Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in response to the worsening conditions.
Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations plan to allow state agencies to coordinate directly with local agencies.
The governor is meeting with other officials, including Congressman Sam Graves, to speak with leaders in Holt and Atchison, take an aerial survey of the flood impact and then meet with Buchanan County leaders.
The release noted that troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol had to rescue several people from homes and three people from a stranded boat in the Craig area after a levee broke there Wednesday.
The Missouri River swelled following heavy rains and snowmelt earlier this month. The flooding has damaged hundreds of homes in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri, and has been blamed for at least three deaths. Authorities have rescued several people stranded by flooding in northwest Missouri.
The flooding has also taken a heavy toll on agriculture, inundating tens of thousands of acres, threatening stockpiled grain and killing livestock.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
