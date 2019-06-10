TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Governor Laura Kelly has sent a request to the White House to request assistance for Kansas residents in 63 counties hit by severe weather and flooding.
Kelly is asking for a “major presidential declaration” for the counties that were affected starting April 28 in order to help restore infrastructure and defray costs from the damage done by the storms.
A statement on the request notes the state has already committed to spend over $25 million on nearly 200 different projects from these storms, but it notes the governor has determined the incident is “of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and the affected local governments,” requiring “supplementary federal assistance.”
Douglas and Leavenworth Counties, which both saw heavy damage from tornadoes late in May, are among the counties listed in the request for assistance.
“Due to the historic torrential rains, thunderstorms, tornadoes and damaging winds, Kansas has suffered extended damage,” Kelly said in the release. “We must continue to provide Kansans with the assistance, resources, and long-term fixes to infrastructure we need during this difficult time.”
