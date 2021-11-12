TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made it official Friday evening: A special session of the Kansas Legislature will happen beginning Nov. 22, 2021.
“Today, the legislature delivered a successful petition to my office; I take my constitutional obligations as Governor seriously, and am announcing a special session accordingly,” Kelly said in a statement.
The special session was called after petitions requesting one received enough signatures from members of the Kansas House of Representatives and Kansas Senate.
Over two-thirds of both chambers signed the petition.
The special session was proposed to discuss Covid-19 vaccine mandates announced by the Biden Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.