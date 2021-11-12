Kansas Governor Laura Kelly speaks to media on April 21, 2021

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at the Statehouse in Topeka. Kan.

 (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made it official Friday evening: A special session of the Kansas Legislature will happen beginning Nov. 22, 2021. 

“Today, the legislature delivered a successful petition to my office; I take my constitutional obligations as Governor seriously, and am announcing a special session accordingly,” Kelly said in a statement. 

The special session was called after petitions requesting one received enough signatures from members of the Kansas House of Representatives and Kansas Senate. 

Over two-thirds of both chambers signed the petition. 

The special session was proposed to discuss Covid-19 vaccine mandates announced by the Biden Administration. 

