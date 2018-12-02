FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As the nation continues to remember former President George H.W. Bush, his legacy has had a lasting impact on one local official.
On Sunday, Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer shared a special connection he has to the 41st president.
“I think that sense of grace and that sense of duty that we are going to respect people was very important for him,” Colyer said. “It was a different era than we are now.”
Those were just a few of the words Colyer had to say about the former president.
Colyer worked as a White House fellow for both Bush and former President Ronald Reagan.
He said Bush had a way of bringing people together through common interests.
“This was an incredibly dangerous time,” Colyer said. “Maybe the most dangerous time of our lifetime that the world could have blown up and he managed to shed that through in a way that brought U.S. interests forward and kept us at peace.”
Colyer said a specific project comes to mind when working with Bush. It was after an earthquake killed thousands of people.
“One of those was that day on December 7th when he was in New York and I was in Washington,” Colyer said. “The Director OFDA, we had to call him, and we ended up on this little speakerphone about, ‘Can we actually put together a team that can go to the Soviet Union?’”
Colyer said he is signing an executive to order to make this Wednesday a state day of mourning following Bush’s death.
