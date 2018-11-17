TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Saturday, Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issued a statement in response to the comments made by Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp during a county commission meeting earlier this week:
“Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society, and most especially when spoken by someone holding a public office. The inappropriate remarks made by Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of the county which he represents. As such, I call on him to step down as County Commissioner.”
At that county commission meeting, Klemp’s remarks were directed to an African American woman at a public commissioner meeting.
Klemp told the woman, “I don’t want to think I’m picking on you because we’re part of the master race, OK.”
Klemp is a white man that was not elected but rather appointed to his seat by the Republican committee.
Some are calling his comments “insensitive” and “racist”.
“You know you got a gap in your teeth, you’re the master race," Klemp said. “Don’t ever forget that.”
