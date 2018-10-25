KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two Royals made the cut for Rawlings’ annual list of Gold Glove Award finalists Thursday afternoon—left fielder Alex Gordon and catcher Salvador Perez.
This would be Gordon’s sixth time receiving an American League Gold Glove Award, tying him with Kirby Puckett for eighteenth on the all-time list for outfielders. It would also be Gordon’s second time receiving the accolade in consecutive seasons after doing it in 2011-14.
Gordon won the American League Platinum Glove Award in 2014, given to the best overall fielder of any position in the American League.
Gordon recorded 562 putouts in 137 games this season, the most of any Royals outfielder. He posted a total fielding percentage of 99.3 percent.
Perez is no stranger to the finalist watchlist either, having already won four consecutive Gold Glove Awards between the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Perez made the list of finalists last year, but fell short in voting as Martin Maldonado of the Angels won the award.
If Perez wins another Gold Glove Award this year, he will tie catchers Mike Matheny, Tony Pena and Del Crandall for seventh on the all-time list at the position.
The Royals’ backstop posted 690 putouts and 69 assists in 96 games behind the plate this season. Perez also posted a 100 percent fielding percentage, not allowing an error in any of his appearances. This is in addition to throwing out 48 percent of steals, 20 percent higher than the league average.
Gold Glove Award winners will be announced on Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Platinum Glove Award winners being announced afterwards.
