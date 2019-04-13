KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) — Alex Gordon could smile about his base-running mistake because of an otherwise great game.
Gordon homered, doubled twice and singled as the Kansas City Royals stopped a 10-game losing streak, racing to a big lead and beating the Cleveland Indians 8-1 Friday night.
Gordon's best performance of the year came the night he wore a yellow armband for a young Royals fan named Charlie, who recently underwent brain surgery.
He met Charlie through the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer.
“I didn’t tell him I was going to hit a home run but I think it was kind of meant to be,” Gordon told reporters after the game. “I had goosebumps going around the bases."
Gordon said he was definitely thinking about a cycle.
"When I was going around first I kind of thought about it. I was like, 'Let's try to get a triple here.' You're never supposed to get the third out at third, but I wanted to try for it.
"I knew I had a double and a homer. The hardest one to get, especially for me, is probably the triple. That was the perfect situation. They had a good relay, and I'm not that fast anymore."
Gordon homered during a six-run first inning against Carlos Carrasco (1-2).
The 10-game losing streak was the longest for the Royals since last June 29-July 9, when they also lost 10 straight. Starting pitcher Brad Keller said it was on everyone's mind, though they were confident it would end soon.
"That was kind of the vibe in the clubhouse — when is it going to happen, especially after a tough loss yesterday (to Seattle in 10 innings). To go out there and (have) the offense put up six runs in the first, it was very comforting to go out there and pitch."
The Royals hit for the cycle in the opening inning — Whit Merrifield led off with a single, Adalberto Mondesi followed with a triple and Gordon homered, with Chris Owings' two-out, two-run double finishing Carrasco.
"Right off the bat, (he) just didn't look like he was letting it go with conviction," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Carrasco. "Pitching out of the stretch after the first hitter, it just unraveled from there. That makes it really tough on the staff, because then you're looking at trying to go eight innings with your bullpen, which puts a real strain on everybody."
Keller (2-1) gave up one run on three hits, striking out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 innings. He has pitched at least six innings in nine straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors.
Keller's 118 pitches were the most by a Royals starter since James Shields threw 124 on July 29, 2014.
"I felt good," Keller said about heading to the mound with 105 pitches in the seventh. "I didn't feel like it bothered me much. My whole goal was to pump strikes, to prove to them I could go out there and pitch with 105 pitches.
"Besides the five walks, the 10 punches (strikeouts) were good. Maybe if I don't walk any guys, I get deeper in the ballgame. That was the one downfall from tonight."
Tyler Naquin hit a 420-foot home run in the second, snapping a streak of 54 innings in which Keller hadn't allowed a homer. It had been the longest active string in majors.
The Royals added a run in the sixth on a double steal.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.