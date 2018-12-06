JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Campaign finance reports show Missouri's next U.S. senator Josh Hawley spent about $11 million on his successful bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.
The Republican's campaign on Thursday reported spending about $3.9 million in the final weeks before and after his November election. The campaign brought in about $1.5 million in contributions between Oct. 18 and Nov. 26.
In total, Hawley received about $10.3 million in donations during his campaign.
Hawley last month defeated McCaskill in the marquee Senate race despite her considerable financial advantage.
Data on McCaskill's final spending and fundraising leading up to the election are not yet available online. But she outraised and outspent Hawley by large sums throughout the race.
Hawley will take office in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.