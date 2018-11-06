Democratic candidate for Kansas Governor, Laura Kelly, right, and U.S. House Democratic candidate Sharice Davids share a light moment during introductions at a campaign stop at the New Bethel Church Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Kansas City, Kan. Kelly is challenging Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach, while Davids is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder for his seat representing Kansas' 3rd district.