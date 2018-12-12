KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Google has released their Year in Search results, celebrating the most unique searches across news, politics, film, entertainment, sports and more throughout 2018.
Google released the most trending searches in Kansas City:
• World Cup
• Kate Spade
• Mac Miller
• Mega Million results
• Black Panther
• Anthony Bourdain
• Mollie Tibbetts
• Aretha Franklin
• Election results
• Demi Lovato
The results were based on what searches had the highest spikes in traffic over a sustained period in 2018 compared to 2017.
Full results can be found on Google.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.