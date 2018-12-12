KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After years of anticipation surrounding Google Fiber, the company is on an apology tour for unexpectedly cancelling customers service across the country.
Trisha Hengler lives in Olathe and uses Google Fiber for TV and Internet. Her service randomly went down Tuesday afternoon.
Hengler and customers across the country said they got emails from Google Fiber saying “we’re sorry to see you go,” but the problem is they never canceled service.
“When I saw it, it said your cancellation request has been completed, and I kind of thought it was a scam email. But I logged into my fiber account and it shows that I need to return my equipment before a certain date or I would be charged a fee,” Hengler said
She says she called Google Fiber and they seemed to know what was going on. They took her information and told her they were working on it.
A Google spokesperson didn’t say how many people this affected, but they sent over the following statement:
"On Tuesday, we became aware that some customers across the country incorrectly received notification that their service was being cancelled. We’re working to correct this as quickly as possible and get our customers back online. We’re still investigating the initial cause and will be taking steps to make sure this does not happen again."
Hengler says the outage happened without notice and there was also no notice it was fixed.
Even though service is back up and running, she’s still concerned about the cancellation email.
“I’m a little worried about just randomly being charged the equipment fee for not returning it, but I would hope that by that time, Google has it figured out.”
