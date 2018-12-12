KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL won't pay for video evidence in cases involving domestic violence, and he defended the league's handling of those investigations.
Speaking after owners held their annual winter meeting Wednesday, Goodell said the NFL's approach to dealing with domestic violence is "extraordinary" and that the league has some of the highest standards of any organization.
The NFL came under scrutiny again when surveillance video showed former Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February. Hunt wasn't disciplined before the video was released by TMZ.
The video was first aired by TMZ last month. It showed Hunt kicking the woman. Police were called, and no arrests were made. And both the NFL and the Chiefs say they never saw the video until it was aired by TMZ. The NFL pointed out they do not have subpoena power like law enforcement to force citizens to turnover video.
"We think it’s not appropriate for the league or organization to do that. We contacted the housing development in this case immediately. We also contacted the police department. So we obtained material that we had access to. We look to do that but we’re not going to do that by corrupting people or trying to find a way to bribe them into giving us video,: Goodell said.
The NFL will continue to conduct its own investigations into improper player conduct off the field. And the NFL says the Hunt investigation is ongoing.
Hunt is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he could not play in games even if another team signed him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.