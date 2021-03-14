KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Around 3 am Sunday morning, Kansas City Kansas Police were called to 5900 Nogard Ave on an injury accident.
The good Samaritan, a woman in her 50’s, stopped to check on a SUV after it was hit by a sedan traveling northbound. The sedan then parked one block from the crash scene and then fled by foot.
While the woman was standing next to the SUV to check on the driver, the SUV was struck again by a pick-up truck. The impact of the crash killed the good Samaritan.
The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation but Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Traffic Division. Anyone with information on this case should call 86-474-TIPS
