KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County judge ruled Wednesday there needs to be a “prompt resolution” in the Kevin Strickland case and denied a motion by the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
That motion involved additional fingerprint testing.
The judge ruled the AG’s office has been aware of all the fingerprints collected by detectives back in 1978 and could have requested that weeks or even months ago instead of at the last minute.
New fingerprint analysis excludes Kevin Strickland from the gun.
Strickland has served more than 4 decades for a 1978 Kansas City triple murder he swears he did not do.
The eyewitness who originally testified Strickland was there later doubted her testimony and even contacted a local innocence project to try to help him before she died.
The Jackson County prosecutor’s conviction integrity unit reviewed the case and concluded Strickland was innocent.
Several gunmen admit Strickland was not there the night of the murder.
The Missouri Supreme Court has yet to rule on another motion by the Missouri AG’s office which asks the hearing be moved completely out of Jackson County.
Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has previously commented that the Missouri Attorney General’s office has been disruptive in her pursuit to correct a mistake.
Jean Peters Baker did not comment on today’s ruling. She has previously accused the Missouri Attorney General of continually pushing for delays.
Strickland is represented by the Midwest Innocence Project.
