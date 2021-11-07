KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals outfield continues to be golden even without Alex Gordon.
Royals leftfielder Andrew Benintendi and Royals centerfielder Michael Taylor won their first career Gold Gloves on Sunday evening.
Both Benintendi and Taylor were newcomers to the team in 2021.
Benintendi, 27, was traded to the Royals from the Boston Red Sox before the 2021 season.
Taylor joined the Royals from Washington.
Congrats to #Royals outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor on winning their first career Gold Gloves. @KCTV5 WATCH: pic.twitter.com/YdnFSNnpfO— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) November 8, 2021
