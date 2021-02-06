KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A GoFundMe page for a 5-year-old girl family says was critically wounded in a crash involving Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid has raised thousands of dollars in just one day.
The GoFundMe was set up for Ariel, a 5-year-old girl who family identified as the child critically injured in the crash.
A 5-year-old is fighting for their life after a three-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium, which Kansas City police say involved Chiefs Linebackers Coach Britt Reid.
“A little after 9 p.m. Thursday night, her mother went to help her cousin, who ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive,” said Tiffany Verhulst, the girl's aunt.
The family said she has suffered "swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain."
A search warrant obtained by KCTV5 on Friday shows that investigators took four vials of blood from Britt Reid to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash last night.
Britt Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
No charges have been filed and no final finding of fault has been reported.
Kansas City police said on Saturday the child remains in critical condition and an investigation is ongoing.
On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs issued this statement:
“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time."
