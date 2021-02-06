KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A GoFundMe page for a 5-year-old girl family says was critically wounded in a crash involving Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid has raised thousands of dollars in just one day.

The GoFundMe was set up for Ariel, a 5-year-old girl who family identified as the child critically injured in the crash.

“A little after 9 p.m. Thursday night, her mother went to help her cousin, who ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive,” said Tiffany Verhulst, the girl's aunt.

The family said she has suffered "swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain."

A search warrant obtained by KCTV5 on Friday shows that investigators took four vials of blood from Britt Reid to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash last night.

Britt Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

No charges have been filed and no final finding of fault has been reported.

Kansas City police said on Saturday the child remains in critical condition and an investigation is ongoing.

