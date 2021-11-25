KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri is one of a few states that doesn't provide compensation for someone who was wrongfully convicted.
That's not stopping the rest of the world from compensating Kevin Strickland.
A GoFundMe account to help Strickland was set up Tuesday.
About 48 hours, it's hit over $1 million.
It was set up by the Missouri Innocence Project.
Strickland was released from prison this week after spending 43 years in jail for a triple-murder he did not commit.
The Missouri Innocence Project said all funds will go directly to Strickland.
Over 17,000 donations have been made since Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.