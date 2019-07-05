PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- If it's too wet to mow your lawn, you're not alone.
This wet summer has left hundreds of properties overgrown with weeds and brush, especially in rural areas.
Now, one farmer has come up with unusual solution and the employees are happy to help.
Margaret Chamas isn't exactly in the landscaping business, but her employees are hard at work on a thick brushy patch of land near Parkville.
“We've had absolutely explosive growth now that it's warmed up a little,” Chamas said.
Her goats don't always go where she wants, which probably because they're enjoying their job.
“They're some of the happiest employees on the planet,” said. “They love it.”
It's a tough job, but someone's got to chew it.
Chamas runs a franchise of Goats on the Go, a business that turns her animals loose on overgrown land that needs some trimming.
“Goats are a reasonable alternative to brush management,” she said.
Her goats can graze for days and can get to places a mower or tractor can't. Plus, they'll eat everything in sight, even thorny plants and poison ivy, so there’s no need for a weed whacker.
“It'll take them about a day to get through that half acre,” Chamas said.
On Friday, they were working on a space for a future park.
“I do a handful of backyards a year,” Chamas said.
The goats don't mind bad weather, either. “They'll work rain or shine,” she said.
It’s a greener alternative to battling the brush and Chamas isn’t afraid to gloat about her goats.
“I love the job they do,” she said.
