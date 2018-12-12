FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new report raises concern about the future of General Motor's Fairfax plant and the thousands of employees who work there.
The Detroit free press reports it is one of four General Motor plants currently operating far below their production capacity.
Industry experts and some union leaders warn the factories need more vehicles to build or they could face the same fate as three plants. General Motor says it will close next year.
The Fairfax plant currently produces the Chevrolet Malibu.
