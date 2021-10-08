GM extends shutdown at three plants due to chip shortage

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The General Motors Fairfax Plant in KCK will resume production of the Chevrolet Malibu on Nov. 1, a spokesperson for the plant confirmed.

The announcement was made to employees in a note on Friday.

"Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact of the semiconductor shortages that have been impacting the industry," GM said in a statement.

A shortage of semiconductor chips will keep thousands of Ford workers off the job at the Claycomo plant.

The GM Fairfax Plant was closed in February due to a shortage of computer chips.

Production of the Cadillac XT4 resumed on Sept. 20.

