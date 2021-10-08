KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The General Motors Fairfax Plant in KCK will resume production of the Chevrolet Malibu on Nov. 1, a spokesperson for the plant confirmed.
The announcement was made to employees in a note on Friday.
"Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact of the semiconductor shortages that have been impacting the industry," GM said in a statement.
The GM Fairfax Plant was closed in February due to a shortage of computer chips.
Production of the Cadillac XT4 resumed on Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.