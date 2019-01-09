WESTON, MO (KCTV) -- Wednesday night, some kids got to go tubing for the very first time.
“It’s a fun day for everybody to come down,” said Bayleigh Dixson, 14-years-old.
She showed KCTV5 the ropes.
First you must navigate the conveyor belt.
Then the hard part, waiting to get to the top.
“I’m going to scream my head off,” proclaimed Dixson.
Then the fun part.
“3,2,1 wooo,” Dixson screamed.
As soon as you skid to a stop, you race to go back down many times.
Riders went one, two and three people at a time. Something that isn’t always possible for kids who face challenges.
Wednesday, some left wheelchairs behind to fly down the slope with their friends.
“We will have some kids out here tonight that can’t walk. We’ll have Gators that take them up the hill,” said Stan Weston, Midwest Adaptive Sports Board Member.
Weston continued, “that’s what we do. We adapt sports and recreational activities for kids that have to do them different than other people.”
The event is such a hit that members of the non-profit Midwest Adaptive Sports hope to have two “Glow on the Snow” nights next year for kids with all abilities.
