KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Gladstone police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.
Gladstone police are looking for a male that is a person of interest in a robbery at the Check into Cash located on Antioch Road. The robbery took place on January 21 at 12:45 p.m.
Detectives describe the man as wearing jeans, a hooded coat similar to a letterman’s jacket with dark blue or black with tan sleeves and wearing a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Police said that information leading to an arrest or filing of charges could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.
