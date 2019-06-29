KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some 8th and 9th grade girl scouts got a taste of real life as a first responder on Saturday.
It was the first ever “Catching Fury” day camp. It’s a camp that gives girls thinking of a career in that field a feel of what it might be like.
They worked hard and they played hard. Those girls may one day be the ones to help you in an emergency.
“It gives kids more of an idea of what they could do when they grow up and keeps their mind open to new possibilities,” said Adrienne McCoy.
There are hundreds of female police officers, firefighters and EMTs in the KC metro, but they are still easily outnumbered by men.
Catching Fury reinforces the possibilities for girls that they can take any path they’re interested in.
“To let them know that they can do more than just sit behind a desk or whatever,” said Jennifer Amayo, a firefighter and EMT. “They can do anything they really want to do.”
The training is pretty authentic.
“The obstacle course it was fun,” said Alissa Harris, who wants to be a police officer. “It was challenging going back and forth, going inside and then outside, and then you gotta go back inside.”
They learned everything from CPR to handling a citizen who isn’t quite so cooperative during a traffic stop.
Marissa Barnes is a captain with Kansas City, Missouri police. She said she would’ve loved something like this when she was a kid.
“It’s very important because what they know about law enforcement and fire and EMS is what they see on TV, so this gives them real-life experience,” she said.
Part of that real-life experience is moving forward with camp despite the heat.
Today’s event is a lead up to Camp Fury, a week-long camp the girls can take part in when they’re a little bit older.
