KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “Sadness, just gut wrenching. I didn’t know what to say,” Cathy Twitchell, Linda Henderson’s friend, said.

Cathy Twitchell met her dear friend Linda Henderson more than 30 years ago.

They were both Girl Scout troop leaders and became instant friends.

“Linda never met a stranger, that’s why she was so kind to invite us, she always kept every girl and adult close to her and would mentor them or answer any questions, was very patient and was a true Girl Scout,” Twitchell said.

Henderson died in the 47-car pileup on I-70 Friday afternoon.

In the dramatic eyewitness video, you can see cars slamming into each other.

+2 74-year-old woman killed in wreck involving 47 vehicles near Oak Grove A woman is dead and multiple injuries have been reported after a wreck involving 47 vehicles near Oak Grove, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Tanika Evans saw it all happen.

"I was really shaken, all I kept seeing was debris from the accident flying up," Evans voiced.

When the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri learned of Henderson's death, they wrote a powerful message.

The message said in part, “Linda did it all, we miss and love you Linda."

“There’s that very few select that Girl Scouts it’s in their blood and it’s in their blood forever, from the time they were a Girl Scout to the time they want to give back, that was Linda Henderson,” Gina Garvin, who is the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, said.

Now, Henderson’s memories will be there for a long time, but her absence will be felt too.

“There’s definitely going to be a big gap and I think we don’t even know the gap that she left until an event comes up and she was our go to person,” Twitchell voiced.

Henderson's husband, James Henderson, was also in the crash.

His daughter told KCTV5 he underwent a 14-hour surgery Sunday and has a long road to recovery.

The family does have a GoFundMe page up, it’s under James and Linda Henderson.

Family and friends encourage people who knew her to write up a memory, so the family can see it.