WASHINGTON (KCTV) --- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Friday evening after experiencing chills and fevers earlier in the day.
The Supreme Court public information officer says she was " initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection."
Ginsburg is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the weekend, according to the Supreme Court spokesperson.
