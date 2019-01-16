Gillette ad sparks conversation in Kansas City on masculinity

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new Gillette ad is calling into question what it means to be a man.
The ad is more about an idea than it is about razors.
It's a voice narrating scene of bullying and cat calling, and stereotypical masculinity asking if it is truly the best a man can get.
The idea is familiar to one Kansas City company that's been challenging the norm ever since it opened.
Talking over a cup of coffee or on the way to meet a friend, it's a topic worth discussing.
Gillette's viral marketing video takes on toxic masculinity.
“The sadness is that it took this long to be brought to the forefront,” said Amy Farrand.
Showing the best and worst of men and the advertising that targets them.
“I think it's a good change,” Ryan Yake said.
“I liked when men were accountable to other men,” Sam Copeland stated.
The shaving company calls it a short film barely showing a razor.
“I think it's the brand saying they stand for this, not showing a razor,” Copeland voiced.
It's the kind of marketing Joshua Wilson has been using at modern man supply since he opened last year.
“I actually really liked the ad,” Wilson, Modern Man Supply, said.
For him it's refreshing to see a company marketing male hygiene without using sex appeal.
“Just take care of you. Just be better,” Wilson voiced.
The ad has drawn some criticism from viewers who say it casts men in a negative light, others call it a simple marketing ploy.
“I don't know why they're bashing men,” Trace Tyrrell continued. “I think that's degrading to their own base.” Lauren.
“They're not bashing men, they're making a point. It's an issue whether men think it is or not,” Pickell voiced. “I think corporations are making ads making men look bad.”
Lauren Pickell and Trace Tyrrell agree to disagree.
“Everyone's got their own opinion,” Tyrrell stated.
But they're glad to have the discussion about brands and their influence.
“It's a political ad. I don't know why we're watching that,” Tyrrell questioned.
“It's good that a big corporation is putting out an ad like that because they're making everyone think about it,” Pickell said.
