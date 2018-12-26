Gift card scams skyrocket after holidays

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s one of the most common scams these days, the number of gift card scams has tripled during the past three years according to the federal trade commission. More people are buying them and it’s an easy, anonymous way to steal your money.
“Typically, with cash, you would have a meet up somehow, and they don't want to create that risk. Gift cards are largely untraceable,” said Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Attorney General.
Sometimes it involves scammers calling posing as someone demanding payment to avoid arrest or help out a family member or friend, often asking for taxes or bail and often targeting the elderly. Companies like Best Buy are now putting together PSA’S with AARP warning customers.
Last month, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy announced steps to try and stop these scams, including lowering gift card amount limits, restricting the redemption of gift cards for other gift cards and better training employees on what to look for.
But you can keep your eyes peeled for red flags before you buy as well.
Like checking the packaging on the card when you buy it. Sometimes scammers will tamper with the cards, stealing the card number and pin number, so as soon as it’s activated and purchased, they can swoop in and clear out that balance.
Another tip, register your card so you can have a heads up if someone else is spending that money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.