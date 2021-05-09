KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Most of the Kansas City area escaped damage in Saturday night's thunderstorm, but a few Kansas City families are dealing with damage.
Three families on the 300 block of Kensington Avenue are displaced Sunday night after a giant tree collapsed and covered a good portion of the three homes.
The roots just snapped right out of the dirt, bringing part of the sidewalk up with it.
Neighbors believe the ground was so saturated, the already leaning tree just couldn't stay grounded any longer.
There were no injuries, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
"Our neighbors say their house shook," said Noah Elmeleki, who lives three houses down. "The picture frames on my walls clanged against the walls. It was a really really loud bang. And then people started screaming and I was like this has to be bad."
As of Sunday night, there's still caution tape around the impacted homes.
