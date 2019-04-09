A man holds up a sign announcing the going out of business sale at a Toys R Us and Babies R Us store location, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Totowa, N.J. Politicians, including U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and Sen. Cory Booker, held a news conference at the Totowa location to voice their concerns after it was announced that employees will not get severance packages once the stores are closed following the bankruptcy of the company.