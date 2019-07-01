JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County Legislators met for the first time Monday after calling on County Executive Frank White to disregard the 2019 County Property Assessment.
White continues to lean on Jefferson City. He said state law is to blame for his inability to act.
A packed room at the Jackson County Courthouse waited Monday to hear if there is any solution to what homeowners are calling an error in their property assessments.
“I’ve checked nine ways to Sunday. Ways that we can look at different suggestions we’ve had from people on how we can do this. But the state statue just doesn’t allow us to do it,” White said.
White said it’s all on the state legislature. He said his hands are tied.
“If we had known that the state would be a hurdle, and that it was going to effect the residents like this, then we would have got together, we would have all gotten on busses and we would have rolled down to Jeff City,” Alan Young, Ivanhoe homeowner, said.
Young and others who spoke in front of the county legislature said they were dismayed by the assessment. KCTV5 News’ investigative team dug into the numbers in a series of reports, noting in at least one case, a property assessment went up by more than 400%.
“It was not a slap in the face what happened to us. It was a right, uppercut, left, right we’re on the ground,” Alice Gomez, Westside homeowner, said.
A few people in attendance held ‘Recall Frank White’ signs to show their disapproval of the county assessment and White’s refusal to admit any errors in the county’s process. Others like Gomez wanted to know more about how the process, specifically related to drone usage for assessments.
More than 20,000 property owners have filled appeals. Gail McCann Beatty will give a full presentation to the Board of Equalization Wednesday. White encouraged all legislators to attend.
