PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- It's freezing, and the streets are slick as can be, but visibility has improved so much it's almost hard to complain.
For a short time today, northbound 435 near Gregory joined the ranks of other major highways in our area to shut down.
An abundance of slide-offs and poor visibility were to blame. The streets were packed with ice and then several inches of snow fell on top of that.
Donovan Benson's pickup got stuck on Hillcrest Road in south Kansas City as people around him lost control of their cars.
"It's bad you know like I can't get up the hill because people are in the way they're turning sideways they're going to smack somebody," said Benson, resident.
Kyle Talley finally witnessed one helpless driver too many and jumped in to help.
"I live up the street I had to keep going around them I just said heck maybe I'll help," said Talley, Good Samaritan.
Help he did, going back and forth on this treacherous stretch of road pulling no less than half a dozen cars right up the hill.
“How many more are stuck down there? Maybe one more I'll go rescue,” said Talley.
Even though we've seen road crews out and about all night long working hard, you will still want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time tomorrow morning.
