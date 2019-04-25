Get face-to-fin with mermaids at SEA LIFE Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Get face-to-fin with mermaids as they swim into SEA LIFE Kansas City next week.
From May 3 to May 26 on Fridays through Sundays, mermaids will perform underwater next to sharks, sea turtles, stingrays and more.
Mermaid underwater dives are included with regular aquarium admission at no additional cost.
Click here for more information on times and pricing.
