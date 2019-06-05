LONDON (AP) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called it a "gift of history" that she is able to participate in the ceremony on the southern coast of England commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Merkel told reporters Wednesday that "this unique military operation eventually brought us the liberation from the Nazis."
The German chancellor was invited to commemorate the invasion in Portsmouth— the embarkation point for the Allied force that invaded Nazi-occupied France in June 1944.
Merkel recalled the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers and said the invasion set in motion the "reconciliation of Europe and the entire post-war order" which has brought 70 years of peace to Europe.
