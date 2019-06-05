Leaders from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy, President of France Emmanuel Macron, with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, during a meeting of the Allied Nations at the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, England, Wednesday June 5, 2019. Commemoration events are marking the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in northern France during World War II.